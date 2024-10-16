Will Jeff Goldblum Return as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World 4? Get the Deets Here!

Jeff Goldblum, who starred as Dr. Ian Malcolm in four Jurassic films, has inquired about reprising his role in the upcoming reboot, Jurassic World Rebirth.

He became an indispensable part of the franchise by appearing in four of the six Jurassic films. He played the mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm in the sci-fi action film series, earning a special place as a fan favorite.

With the movie getting a reboot through the release of Jurassic World Rebirth, fans are eager to know if Goldblum will return. The actor has finally opened up about his potential return to the franchise with Jurassic World 4.

Jeff Goldblum Rules Out Potential Return as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World 4

In an interview, the actor was asked about his potential return to the franchise, to which he replied, “think Ian Malcolm may have ridden off into the sunset. Maybe. “With this next installment, my friends Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey from Picked are stepping into new roles. I’m excited to see their interpretations and think it’s a fantastic direction for the franchise.”

Goldblum has been part of the Jurassic film series since its inception in 1993. After playing Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park, he reprised his role in its 1997 sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

The Franchise Ushers in a New Era with Jurassic World 4

It was already confirmed that Jurassic World Rebirth will feature a new set of characters not associated with the previous trilogies. With Goldblum’s departure, it is now certain that the makers want to steer the franchise in a totally new direction.

The film follows “Zora Bennett (Johansson), a skilled covert operations expert contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs.”

