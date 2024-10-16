The talented British actor Henry Cavill, known for his appealing performances in several blockbuster films and shows like The Witcher, Mission: Impossible- Fallout, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Argylle, and Enola Holmes, has established himself as a household name in the industry. The actor gained popularity with his iconic superhero role as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, which defined his acting career. Cavill starred alongside Amy Adams, and although the movie was a success at the box office, thanks to Adams and his on-screen chemistry, there were some particular scenes that Cavill was uncomfortable with.

While filming Man of Steel, Adams played Lois Lane, a determined journalist and the love interest of Clark Kent, aka Superman. While they had to kiss several times for the movie, there was a particular moment when Adams tried to French kiss the actor, but he straight up rejected it. The situation got a little uncomfortable for both the actors as Cavill shared that he was not open to filming an intimate kissing scene.

In a throwback appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Adams shared how she learned the unique kissing technique from David O. Russell. However, Cavill said, “Too much, it was too much.” Obviously, Adams was captivated by Cavill’s undeniable attractiveness, and she openly admitted to having a huge crush on him once, calling him “the hottest man on the planet.”

Despite the awkwardness between Cavill and Adams after the kissing incident, they eventually found their footing. Adams shared how she had always praised Cavill, calling him a handsome guy, but at the same time, she couldn’t help but feel like a creep. During her appearance, she even sympathized with Cavill’s instinctive shift a few inches away from her.

Cavill’s portrayal of Clark Kent was the most beloved cast in the DC Universe. Although he made a cameo in Black Adams, he left DC long ago and moved on to work on other projects.

