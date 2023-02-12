Andrew Garfield, The Amazing Spider-Man actor has been a fan favourite character ever since his first appearance as a web-slinger. Not only was his character as Peter Parker loved by all, but the romantic storyline with Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy is also still remembered in the audience’s heart.

The audiences still root for the TSAM actor to return for the third film and various insiders have claimed that Marvel and Sony are working on the third instalment of the film. His millions of fans have also been posting on social media demanding for the actor to return as the web-slinger. Not to forget, his last appearance in Spider-Man: NWH, the hype is real!

In a special feature on The Amazing Spider-Man’s Blu-ray/DVD release, Andrew Garfield is seen talking about Emma Stone and describes him as a “shot of espresso”. He says, “She was like a shot of espresso. She’s like being bathed in the sunlight. She’s incredibly energetic and enthusiastic and she had this sense of play and fun which was incredibly exciting”.

During the filming of The Amazing Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were reportedly dating and were quite serious. Interestingly, to prepare for the climax scene of Gwen Stacy’s death, Andrew Garfield did not talk to Emma Stone as he wanted to get into the character.

Even the director of the film complimented the couple’s chemistry and said, “There were fireworks,” seeing Garfield and Stone working together. While talking about Emma Stone, Marc Webb adds, “She could take Andrew’s improvisation and witticisms and one-up him. It was amazing to see them go back and forth, and it really became fun to watch them.”

While her death is considered to be one of the saddest and most shocking moments in Marvel, Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man could eventually save MJ in the same situation which brought audiences to the edge of their seats.

Let us know what do you think about the on-screen relationship between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

