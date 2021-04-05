Godzilla vs Kong did well in the second weekend as well while being practically the only film to collect decently at the box office. It is finding some sort of audiences for itself despite the curbs and restrictions with number of properties closed down as well. Territories like Mumbai are hardly contributing while Delhi NCR too is much below optimal mark. Still, it has found some respectability coming its way with audience footfalls resulting in 2.50 crores* been gathered.

The film’s total now stands at 46.50 crores* and the way it is going currently, the collections should stay in the upwards of 1 crore mark right through the weekdays as well. That should ensure that the 50 crores milestone is reached by the Hollywood biggie within two weeks and that’s good enough news for those who had invested in it for a theatrical release.

The trending and appreciation so far indicates that Godzilla vs Kong could well have been a 100 Crore Club entrant had it released during regular times. As a matter of fact had the second wave not come, the film would have aimed for 75 crores mark even in the current season and that would have been fantastic.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

