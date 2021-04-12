Justin Bieber is one of the superstars of the music industry who gained massive popularity at a very young age. The singer enjoys a massive fan following across the world. But Hollywood star Seth Rogen has a different opinion about him. Scroll down to know more.

The actor-comedian, who is well known for appearing in films like Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and many other romantic comedies, once called the Yummy singer ‘a dick’ after an uncomfortable meeting between the two.

During a conversation with US DJ Howard Stern on his radio show, Seth Rogen revealed that he had met Justin Bieber twice and that both times the ‘Baby’ singer had managed to be rude. He said, “He’s a good example of someone you meet, whom you think you’re going to hate him, and then you get to hate him as much as you thought. You meet him, and he meets up to every one of your [bad] expectations of how you hope he will be.”

Seth Rogen went to say that the time the two were on a German chat show together and Bieber’s entourage requested he meets the singer. Recalling the incident, Rogen said, “It was weird, I was like, ‘Sure, I’ll meet him.’ So I went outside to meet him and he was acting like I asked to meet him! It was very nonchalant, ‘Yo man. Sup,’ and I’m like, ‘What the f*ck, I don’t want to meet you. Don’t act all nonplussed to meet me. I didn’t want to meet you! I was totally cool not meeting you! … But I was like, fine, I wouldn’t have said anything, I was like, ‘Aye, he’s a bit of a motherf*cker. He’s young, the kid’s a dick.'”

The two once again met at the MTV Awards and things between them seemed to have gotten worse. Seth Rogen said, “He literally had a snake wrapped around his fucking wrist that he was wearing. I was like, what the fuck?” Rogen laughed. “And I talked to him for like five minutes and I just remember thinking, ‘Fuck this kid.'”

