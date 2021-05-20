As Jr NTR turns a year older, fans of the actor showering him with lovely wishes on Twitter. On this occasion, KGF director Prashant Neel has announced his next with the actor. The film marks the first collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker, and the announcement is enough to garner buzz.

The filmmaker took to Twitter today to announce their collaboration. He wrote, ”The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Can’t wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999 #NTR31 it is!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother. Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial@NTRArtsOfficial. #HappyBirthdayNTR.” Take a look at the tweet below:

The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!!

Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999#NTR31 it is!!

Wishing you a safe birthday brother 💫

Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/jtfYbZ1LCE — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2021

Tentatively titled NTR 31, this Jr NTR film is touted to be a high-voltage action entertainer and will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s NTR Arts. The cast and crew of the film will be soon announced and the film will go on floors after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Jr NTR also unveiled the first look of his next film with director Koratala Siva today. The film is tentatively titled NTR 30. The two had previously collaborated on a critically acclaimed film, Janatha Garage. They are teaming up for NTR 30 after nearly 5 years.

Yesterday, the 38-year-old actor made a humble request to all his fans to not celebrate his birthday this year on May 20. He urged everyone to stay home and follow all Covid protocols. Titled as “A Humble Appeal”, he wrote, “My dear fans, a big thank you to each and every one of you. I have seen your messages, your videos, and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon. Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules.”

Jr NTR also wrote, “Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebrations. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need. Support each other and extend a helping hand to those in need. When all this is over and the war on Covid-19 is won, we shall celebrate together. Wear a mask. Stay at home. Jai Hind.”

