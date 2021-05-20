We have all gotten a glimpse of Jr NTR’s character in RRR through posters released previously. Today, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday makers unveil the complete look of Komaram Bheem from the film.

The fans of Jr NTR were treated with a gift. Director, SS Rajamouli shared, “My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold! Here’s @tarak9999 as the INTENSE #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.

@ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies”

RRR is a film that has managed to pique the audience’s interest in a whiff. The film has an ensemble cast from multiple industries and boasts of names like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film is helmed by none other than the maestro with cinematic intelligence, SS Rajamouli.

RRR is a blockbuster in the making and has managed to create intrigue among audiences with its posters and glimpses, the much-awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on the festive occasion of Dussehra, October 13, 2021.

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is directed by India’s most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli. PEN Movies will be distributors of the film across North India. The film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and several other Indian languages.

