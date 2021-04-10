Ever since RRR was announced, fans were super excited for this SS Rajamouli starrer. Fans are eagerly awaiting this movie also because it will bring three powerhouses Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, in one film. With so much already on our plates, did you that the director recently shot an underwater action sequence, and it is going to be one of the major highlights of the film?

Well, the latest buzz is that Rajamouli was very careful and wanted perfection in this underwater sequence. Hence he shot this entire sequence thrice. Yes! You heard that right. The entire underwater sequence, which was actually very time consuming, energy-draining and expensive, was shot thrice. Keep reading further to get all the details.

According to reports in Tollywood.net, SS Rajamouli made Jr NTR shoot for this underwater action sequence thrice as he was not satisfied with the result every time. A source close to the film revealed that this sequence is one of the major highlights of RRR hence the filmmaker was very particular about it.

We wonder how difficult it must have been for Jr NTR. Despite all this, the actor believed in SS Rajamouli’s vision and, without any complaint, went on to shoot the scene thrice.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The much-awaited big-ticket movie RRR will be hitting the screens on October 13, 2021.

The estimated budget of this magnum opus is 450 crore. DVV Danayya produces it under the banner DVV Entertainments, and MM Keeravani is rendering the tune. The film also stars Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, along with international actors Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Allison Doody in the crucial role. RRR is SS Rajamouli’s first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a massive success at the box office. The big-budget drama will release across the globe in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam simultaneously.

