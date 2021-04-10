Vakeel Saab Day 1 Box Office Early Trends: Pawan Kalyan has made his comeback to the silver screen after almost three years with the Telugu remake of the Hindi courtroom drama PINK. Titled Vakeel Saab, the Power Star’s film released yesterday and has worked wonders. While the movie has received rave reviews, its estimated Day 1 numbers are also impressive.

While many films are struggling to make good money at the box office owing to the limited seating and the pandemic scare, the PK film had a historic opening as per the early trends of day 1 are coming on. Read on to know how much it has reportedly earned.

As per early estimates, Vakeel Saab has emerged as the biggest opener of Pawan Kalyan to date. Despite the coronavirus scare and the current political scenario in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the courtroom drama has fared better than his previous three releases – Agnyaathavasi (2018) which had opening day share of 27 crores Katamaryudu (2017) did 22 crores and Sardaar Gabbar Singh (2016) had clocked 21 crores.

Early estimated reports state that Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab recorded an opening day share of around 31-33 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Despite the pandemic crisis and without hiking the ticket prices, early estimates reveal the courtroom drama starring the Power Star has reportedly collected anywhere between 40-42 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The opening day net of the film in the circuits of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is said to be of 36-38 crores.

It would be interesting to see do the final number land in the same vicinity as the early trends.

These Day 1 numbers are definitely impressive. We hope the film continued to work wonders at the box office.

The film is produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bay View Projects LLP. Vakeel Saab is the official remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink. A Venu Sriram directorial, the film stars Pawan Kalyan alongside Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla as the leading ladies. It also features Prakash Raj and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

