SS Rajamouli’s RRR is in huge demand among the distributors even though the film is still months away from release. The upcoming magnum-opus starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt & Ajay Devgn has got a craze like no film before and that’s why the makers are being paid crazy money just to get the different rights of the film.

Earlier in February, it was revealed that the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of RRR have been grabbed by Lyca Productions. And now today, the report of Pen Studios buying the theatrical rights of North India came in. This looks like the first time in history that a film is being bought by the distributors 6-8 months before its release.

The latest report by Pinkvilla even suggests that various rights of RRR have been sold at a price close to 900 crores. This includes all India theatrical rights, satellite, digital and music rights as well. Interestingly, the film has earned 570 crores just from the All India theatrical rights.

Have a look at the breakdown below:

Andhra Pradesh: Rs 165 crore

North Indian: Rs 140 crore

Nizam: Rs 75 crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs 48 crore

Karnataka: Rs 45 crore

Kerala: Rs 15 crore

Overseas: Rs 70 crore

(A) Total Theatrical Rights: Rs 570 crore

(B) Digital Rights (All Languages): Rs 170 crore

(C) Satellite Rights (All Languages): Rs 130 crore

(D)Music Rights (All Languages): Rs 20 crore

(A + B + C + D) Total Revenue: Rs 890 crore

Isn’t that crazy?

RRR is being touted as one of the biggest films of 2021 as this is SS Rajamouli’s next after the grand ‘Baahubali‘ series. The fictionalised tale will showcase Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the iconic roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively, showcasing the journey before they became legend.

The film is slated to release on Oct 13, 2021.

Are you excited for RRR? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more interesting updates.

