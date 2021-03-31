Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a throwback picture from his 2011 film Urumi, which he described as a movie of a lifetime.

He shared a still from the film on Instagram. Urumi also stars Prabhu Deva, Genelia D’Souza, Amol Gupte, Jagathy Sreekumar, Nithya Menon, Alexx O’Nell, and has Tabu, Arya and Vidya Balan in extended cameos.

“10 years to this epic. Shooting experience and a movie of a lifetime . 10 camera operated by @sivan_santosh for #Barroz,” Prithviraj wrote.

He will next be seen in Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham, a fantasy adventure film directed by Mohanlal.

Earlier this month, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a video where he is seen lifting 140 kilos of weight.

Prithviraj shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen working out in the gym, doing repetition of the intense workout with over a 100 kilos.

“#deadlift 140 kgs. 3 reps. 6th set. Let the discussions begin,” Prithviraj wrote.

