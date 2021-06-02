Vijay Deverakonda is one of the superstars of the South film industry. He enjoys a massive fan following and his films have blockbusters. However, it seems Tollywood’s most renowned producer-distributor is miffed with the Arjun Reddy star. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Vijay’s Telugu-language romantic drama film World Famous Lover, which was written and directed by Kranthi Madhav, was released last year. However, the film failed to make its mark at the box office. Now producer-distributor Abhishek Nama is not happy with the film’s performance.

Advertisement

Abhishek Nama, who had bought the theatrical rights of Vijay Deverakonda‘s film World Famous Lover, has claimed that the actor has failed to respond to his calls after his film tanked at the box office, as per the Tollywood.net report. The producer alleges that the film failed to earn even 10 per cent of what he had invested in it and called it a box office disaster.

The producer-director also said that Vijay Deverakonda acted irresponsibly and switched off his phone. He added that he is deeply hurt by the actor’s unprofessional behaviour. As per the report, Abhishek Nama further questions that whether if not’s upon big actors to consider a distributor’s plight after he has invested big money in their films and loses it

The producer-director also stated that an entire credit for the success of the film goes to the lead actors, even though the movie is completed with the hard work of producers and distributors. As per Bollywood Life, the producer-director, “Vijay Deverakonda is not having any responsibility. He kept his mobiles switched off. A film is completed with the hard work of the producers and distributors but the entire credit goes to the hero and so the hero should have some responsibility.”

However, Vijay Deverakonda is yet to respond to Abhishek Nama’s allegations.

Must Read: Jagame Thandhiram Trailer: Dhanush Steals The Show As A Gangster! Also Watch Out For James Cosmo As The Mafia Boss In London

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube