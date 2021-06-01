The trailer of National Award-winning Tamil star Dhanush’s gangster drama “Jagame Thandhiram” dropped on Tuesday. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George in pivotal roles. This project also marks the Indian debut of Scottish actor James Cosmo.

Dhanush and James – who we have seen in projects such as Games Of Thrones, Braveheart, Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, Troy and more – are introduced “like brothers” is what is an action-packed two-and-a-half minutes.

The trailer of Jagame Thandhiram shows Dhanush as a nomadic gangster from Madurai, Tamil Nadu working with the global mafia. He is conflicted between being allies with them or revolting against them. From the trailer, we understand Dhanush is hired by London-based mob boss Peter (Cosmo) to infiltrate the ranks of rival gangster leader Sivadoss (Joju George).

The action-packed trailer of Jagame Thandhiram describes Suruli as the “original gangster” and has glimpses of intense fight sequences featuring the gangster. It also shows actress Aishwarya Lekshmi in a glamorous avatar. Check out the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram account, Aishwarya wrote, “The Jagame Thandhiram trailer is here and I am soooper effing proud of this one.”

The film will stream on Netflix from June 18.

