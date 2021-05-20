Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s skipper David Warner is renowned for his social media presence and his sense of humour. His inclination towards Indian films, including South Indian films, can be witnessed in his Instagram highlights.

The Australian skipper frequently shares posts where he can be seen either mimicking, performing, or dancing on popular songs from the Indian film universe. His fondness for donning the roles of Hulk, Ron Weasely, Mr Bean, Home Alone’s little boy can be seen on his Instagram page.

Recently, David Warner transformed himself into actors from renowned segments of movies like “Sultan, Bahubali, Akbar” and the famous “Ungali Scene from Golmaal 3”. Now he has returned with yet another attempt featuring himself as South film star, Dhanush‘s famous track ‘Rowdy Baby’.

In the new video, Warner can be seen in fake transformation and dancing to the song alongside south actress Sai Pallavi. He shared the video captioned, “Back by popular demand 😂😂 name it please @dhanushkraja #smile #heisbetter #iwish #maari2 @saipallavi.senthamarai” Take a look at the video below:

Netizens were more than happy to see David Warner returning with a “Dhanush fame groove refaced”. The clip received more than 2million views 14k comments (and counting) in less than six hours. The video went viral on social media. Fans even re-christened him with names like “David Dhanush, Rowdy Baby Warner, Thalaiva”. Clearly, fans are glad to see the sensation back as they welcomed him warmly.

One user commented, “Why don’t you try in a Tollywood movie? If u, you will be the sensation in Telugu states ! Theaters are waiting for you,” another user wrote, “Could Have edited Heroine as candywarner1”.

What do you think about David Warner’s hilarious attempt featuring himself as South film star, Dhanush in Rowdy Baby? Let us know in the comments.

