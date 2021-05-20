Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who is better known as Jr NTR, turns a year older today. The actor, who is mostly known for his single take acting and dialogue delivery, is a fantastic dancer. In fact, reports even state that the actor has done quite a few of his dance songs without rehearsals.

In that case, is there any better way to celebrate the Telugu star’s 37th birthday besides talking about his outstanding and flawless dance moves? The actor, who has featured in hits like Student No. 1 (2001), Aadi (2002), Simhadri (2003), Brindavanam (2010), Temper (2015), Nannaku Prematho (2016), Janatha Garage (2016), Jai Lava Kusa (2017) and more, has given one stellar dance performance after another on the silver scene.

As we celebrate Jr NTR’S birthday, we take a look at these seven dance performance that left our jaws touching the floor. From Temper (Temper) to Love Dhebba (Nannaku Prematho) and Pakka Local (Janatha Garage), take a look at which dances make it to our list.

Temper – Temper

What better way to start our list of fascinating dances by Jr NTR than with the title track from the 2015 film Temper. Also featuring Kajal Agarwal, this track saw the Telugu superstar super light on his feet as he delivery an energy-packed performance. Those solo sequences have us looking at his awe.

Love Dhebba – Nannaku Prematho

Just look at his footwork! I had to watch this track multiple times only to see his expressions while dancing cause I can’t take my eyes off his flawless floating around. Yes, floating is the word to use to explain that perfect footwork. His chemistry with Rakul Preet Singh in the song makes this one of our top best Jr NTR dances to date.

Pakka Local – Janatha Garage

Featuring Kajal Aggarwal in a special appearance only for this song, we saw Jr NTR steal her thunder, too, with his high energy performance. Even though we see him hitting the dance floor almost a minute and a half into the track, we aren’t complaining. That rowdy attitude, energetic dance moves and music beats will make you get up and copy him. That move at 3:13 may give you knee pain, so try it at your own risk (wink!)

Yuvakula – Brindavanam

From the 2010 film Brindavanam, this high-performance number sees the Telugu star make some not-so-complex dance moves. Even though you may be able to copy them, trust me, you won’t be able to match his energy or the speed he does it with. He is FLAWLESS!

Pranaamam – Janatha Garage

Shot across Mumbai, this song saw Jr NTR dressed as a teenager in college. While his dance is awww-some, what has won our hearts in this track are those not-so-complex but absolutely flawless isolations he has done.

Anaganaganaga – Aravindha Sametha

Though this track mostly has him telling the extras about the torture Pooja Hegde’s character is putting him through, the dance sequences in it have won us over. Once again, we get to see his flawless footwork.

Swing Zara – Jai Lava Kusa

Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, the item song saw Jr NTR making an entry only mid-song and hit the dance floor a few seconds later. We aren’t complaining because the Telugu star’s dance performance is compelling us to try and match even 20% of his energy. His tandava style dance moves beautiful compliment Tamannaah’s sensual and delicate moves.

Another two dance performances we loved of Jr NTR are Don’t Stop from Nannaku Prematho and Nee Kallalona from Jai Lava Kusa. Check them out!

On the professional front, we will soon see the Telugu superstar in S. S. Rajamouli’s period action drama, RRR, alongside Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The actor will also feature in Koratala Siva’s first pan-India flick scheduled to hit cinemas on April 29, 2022.

Happy Birthday, Jr NTR. Keep amazing us with more such outstanding and flawless dance moves.

