It seemed like the prayers of numerous fans wanting to see The Family Man 2 were answered last morning. The makers chose the day and released the trailer of the show that has fast become one of the most anticipated ones. While Manoj Bajpayee and his unfiltered self is back to impress us, another highlight of the trailer became the antagonist of the show and that is our very own Samantha Akkineni.

For the unversed, Raj & DK’s The Family Man released on Amazon Prime Video 2 years ago and took the audience by storm. Waiting for a season 2 since then, the fans were surprised by the trailer that was bigger in content and volume both. There isn’t a Bad ‘man’, but a Bad Woman this time around, and it is Samantha Akkineni who has heaped praises with the trailer itself. And now she has a fan in Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut too. Read on to know what exactly happened below.

Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about expressing her love for artists she loves. And the latest is The Family Man 2’s Samantha Akkineni. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and posted a screenshot from the trailer, which has Samantha in it, and the subtitles say ‘I will kill them’. Sharing it, Ranaut wrote, “This girl has my heart”. Adding a heart emoji, she tagged the Super Deluxe actor in the story. Turns out a happy Samantha even replied to Kangana by sharing the story and thanking her.

This exchange of love has not been one-sided. In the past Samantha Akkineni had praised Kangana Ranaut when the trailer of Thalaivi released. “#ThalaiviTrailer is outstanding @KanganaTeam You are the bravest, most daring, and indisputably the most talented actress of our generation #Vijay sir goosebumps stuff just goosebumps stuff. Can’t wait to witness this magic in the theatre,” she had tweeted.

The Family Man 2 is 15 days away from its official release, as it hits our screens on June 4.

