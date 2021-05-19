Actress Mugdha Godse recently underwent a crucial time, what with her parents (Savita and Hari Godse) testing Covid positive. Her mother had to be admitted to a hospital in Pune in critical condition. However, now when both of them have recovered, the actress looks back at the time and calls it a mentally draining period.

“It’s been very torrid for our entire family mentally but thankfully there are better days now. Everyone has recovered and the worst is behind us,” Mugdha shared with IANS.

She adds: “It was a difficult time especially with my mom being very serious and in hospital. While there was such a shortage of oxygen cylinders and ICU beds we were lucky to get them. Mom was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic Pune and I can’t thank the doctors, nurses and the attendants enough for doing so much.”

The actress reminds all that the fight against Covid-19 is far from over. “I request every one to take the pandemic seriously and follow all protocols. Stay indoors as much as possible and save our surroundings. I pray that we get through these days soon,” Mugdha says.

Mugdha Godse and veejay-actor Cyrus Sahukar will be seen judging the new reality show “Forbidden Angels”, which will air from March 12.

Mugdha said: “It feels amazing to be a part of this show and meet all these lovely ladies. Each of them is so talented and I am glad that through the medium of ‘Forbidden Angels’ they will be recognised, as they truly deserve it”.

The show will provide a platform to girls who have been looking out for a single opportunity to showcase their talent. The show will have a total of 12 episodes and one winner. The first episode will witness Actor Vivek Oberoi encouraging the participants.

Cyrus said: “It’s a brilliant concept by Waveband and what better month to launch it than March, which is the month of women”.

“Smalltown background, colour of skin or lack of command over a language makes them outcasts for others. However, we provide a platform to these forbidden talents to come forward and show their skills,” said SK Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions.

The show will air on MTV India.

