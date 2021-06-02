Yash launches an initiative to support the daily wage earners of the Kannada film industry. The superstar has always been at the forefront in providing help and support to the people in need.

In such difficult times where the entire industry has come to a standstill, the KGF star took to social media to share his wonderful intiative, wherein he will be contributing towards the 21 departments of the Kannada Film Fraternity, a sum of more than Rs 1.5 Crores.

A note from Yash read, “Covid 19 has proved to be an invisible enemy that has dismantled the livelihoods of innumerable people across our country. Our own Kannada Film fraternity has been badly affected as well. In light of the grave times we live in, To each of the 3000 odd members which includes all the 21 departments of our film fraternity I will be donating from my earnings, a sum of Rs 5000 to their personal accounts.”

Yash added, “While am very well aware that this may not serve as a solution to the loss and the pains caused by the situation we are in, its a ray of hope, since it’s HOPE that is certainty of faith, Faith of better times. Love Yash.”

What a wonderful gesture by superstar Yash in these hard times. Yash is also in the news for KGF: Chapter 2. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

