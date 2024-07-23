Dhanush had a passable year so far, as his Captain Miller, despite positive word-of-mouth, failed to emerge as a success. Now, with Raayan, the actor is aiming to score high at the Indian box office. The film has a good pre-release buzz going for itself, and by surpassing Captain Miller, it is aiming to register the second biggest opening for Kollywood in 2024. Keep reading to know more!

Earlier this year, during the Pongal festival, Captain Miller clashed with Ayalaan. Unfortunately, despite favorable reactions, both films underperformed at the Indian box office. After this clash, Dhanush is returning after a gap of over six months. He tasted his last success with 2023’s Vaathi, and now, with his upcoming release, the actor is aiming to enjoy a big-money spinner.

Riding on a huge budget, Raayan is making the noise for all the right reasons so far. It is scheduled to release on 26th July, and as far as the promotional content is concerned, the film has managed to create good hype on the ground level. The action thriller will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

There’s excitement about Raayan, which is clearly getting reflected in the advance booking. As of now, the film has sold over 1 lakh tickets and has amassed over 1.60 crores gross already through pre-sales for day 1. With still 3 more days to go, the film is expected to close its pre-sales on a solid note.

Apart from the Tamil version, Raayan is expected to witness a good response in the Telugu market, too, considering the popularity of Dhanush. As of now, Karnan stands as the biggest opener of Dhanush with a day 1 collection of 10.40 crores net at the Indian box office. Now, if trade buzz is to be believed, the actor is to get his highest opening day collection with his upcoming film.

For the Tamil film industry, Indian 2 is the biggest opener of 2024, with a collection of 26 crores. Captain Miller is in the second position with 8.80 crores. Raayan is expected to comfortably replace Captain Miller for the second spot.

