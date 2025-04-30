Indian cinema has witnessed some big surprises in the first half of the year. Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan became the highest overseas grosser of 2025. It surpassed Chhaava, Good Bad Ugly, and every other film by a huge margin. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of the highest-grossing Indian films at the international box office.

L2: Empuraan shines bright!

Mohanlal created the most expensive film in the Malayalam cinema, and it successfully achieved new milestones at the box office. L2: Empuraan is the #1 Indian grosser overseas with a whopping collection of 142.25 crore gross.

It’s the Mohanlal era!

In fact, 2025 has been a favorable year for superstar Mohanlal so far. Two of his films have released, and both made a notable mark at the international box office. After L2: Empuraan, Thudarum is now his second film to enter the top 5 overseas grossers of 2025.

It has pushed Vidaamuyarchi out of the list. Ajith Kumar was earlier ruling the chart with two features, the other one being Good Bad Ugly.

The South domination!

Interestingly, despite the release of Bollywood biggies like Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, and Sky Force, the top 5 overseas grossers feature only 2 Hindi films. South dominates with as many as two entries in the top 3 as well.

Take a look at the overseas grossers of 2025 below:

L2: Empuraan – 142.25 crores Chhaava – 100.90 crores Good Bad Ugly – 66 crores Sikandar – 58 crores Thudarum – 54 crores*

It is also to be noted that Thudarum has hit half-century within 5 days of its theatrical run. The reviews are positive, drawing massive footfalls to the ticket windows. It is to be seen where it eventually lands in the top 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Raid 2 Box Office Day 1: Entry Into Top 5 Openers Confirmed But Will Ajay Devgn’s Film Beat Sky Force & Steal #3 Spot?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News