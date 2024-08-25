Prashanth Varma was one of the guests at the pre-release event of Saripodha Sanivaram last night. While speaking at the event, he shared an interesting backstory reharding his last film, HanuMan and the supposed involvement of actor SJ Suryah in the film. SJ Suryah will play Circle Inspector Daya in Saripodha Sanivaram, which will be released this Thursday.

Prashanth Varma, known for his innovative films like Awe! and the recent HanuMan, revealed that SJ Suryah was initially considered for the antagonist role in HanuMan. However, due to budget constraints, the team couldn’t afford him, and they eventually cast Vinay Rai, who is famous for Vaana.

SJ Suryah graciously acknowledged this during the event, highlighting the mutual respect between the actor and the director. Given the success of HanuMan, there is speculation that Prashanth Varma might approach SJ Suryah for a role in the film’s anticipated sequel, Jai HanuMan.

SJ Suryah is one of the costliest actors in South cinema. After pausing direction, he returned to acting. He was last seen in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and will next be seen in Ram Charan’s Gamechanger.

Sai Kumar, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, Lakshman Meesala, Sivaji Raja, Murali Sharma, Ajay Ghosh, Ali, and others play crucial roles in Saripodha Sanivaram. The film features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady. SJ Suryah will be seen in the film, as the lead antagonist. Jakes Bejoy is the film’s music director.

DVV Danayya and his son Kalyan Dasari produced the film under the DVV Entertainments banner. The film will have a grand release on the 29th of this month.

