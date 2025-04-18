Prime Video has officially confirmed the global streaming premiere of Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, the critically acclaimed Tamil action-thriller headlined by Chiyaan Vikram. The film will begin streaming on April 24 in Tamil, along with dubs available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Written and directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, the film features Vikram in a striking role that explores themes of redemption, survival, and vengeance. The cast also includes S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj in key roles. The soundtrack and background score have been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, adding further intensity to the film’s gripping narrative.

Set in Madurai against the backdrop of a temple festival, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 follows Kaali, a provision store owner who appears to have left behind a life of crime. However, when his former boss re-emerges, Kaali is forced back into a dangerous world. The story unfolds over the course of one tumultuous night, culminating in a mission that could cost him everything. As he attempts to eliminate SP Arunagiri, Kaali must navigate threats from all directions while protecting his family from the fallout of his past.

The film has received critical praise for its storytelling, performances, and cinematic execution, positioning it as one of the most anticipated streaming releases this month.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 will be available exclusively to Prime Video subscribers starting April 24.

