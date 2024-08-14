Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited Indian 2 came out after over two decades, and it arrived on Netflix’s OTT platform in less than a month of its theatrical release. Now, the streaming giant has released their weekly global top 10 list for the week of August 5-August 11. Kamal Haasan starrer movie has made it to the top 10 but not at a great spot. Keep scrolling for more.

It is the sequel to the 1996 classic Indian, directed and co-written by Shankar. The movie featured Haasan in a dual role, and it also featured Urmila Maondkar, Manisha Koirala, Sukanya, Manorama, Goundamani, Senthil, Nedumudi Venu, Kasthuri, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Ajay Rathnam in crucial roles. The movie won several accolades, including three National Film Awards.

Indian was the story of a retired freedom fighter who rebels against corruption in India, which puts him in conflict with his son, who lives by corruption. In Indian 2, Kama Haasan reprised his role as Senapathy, the former freedom fighter who turned into a vigilante fighting against corruption. The sequel too featured an ensemble cast comprising Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, Kalidas Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Manobala, Gulshan Grover, Brahmanandam, Jagan, Guru Somasundaram and Deepa Shankar in supporting roles.

Indian 2 Reception on Netflix –

Indian 2, led by Kamal Haasan, was released in theatres on July 12 and arrived on Netflix on August 9. The movie underperformed at the box office. It reportedly had a budget of 250 crores but managed to earn only 150.94 crores at the worldwide box office. It ended its domestic run at 83 crores, and the movie was made on a reported budget of 250 crores.

In its debut week, Indian 2 earned a spot on Netflix’s top 10 global list for non-English movies. Kamal Haasan‘s movie grabbed the #7 spot with 1.7 million views only, and it was watched for 4.8 million hours. It is only its first week on the OTT platform, and it might climb up in the coming days.

Besides, Indian 2 Indian movies, including Maharaja [at #5 with 1.8 million views], Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba at #3 with 3.7 million views, and Savi at #10 with 1.5 million views, are also Netflix’s global top 10 films list. South Korean crime comedy spy Mission: Cross is #1 with 4.5 million views.

