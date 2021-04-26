KGF Chapter is just a couple of months away from hitting theatres. The film which is releasing in July is expected to take a bumper start as the COVID-19 situation is expected to get normal till the month of July. Featuring Yash, it’s currently the most awaited film in India.

In the last month, it was learned that Yash is leaving no stone unturned for the film and has decided to lend his own voice for the Hindi version. But now, as per the latest reports, the actor has taken a step back as he thinks his Hindi accent won’t sound good on the big screen. He is even worried that the viewers might face difficulty in understanding dialogues.

For the unversed, the Kannada actor was trying his best on improving his accent in Hindi to dub KGF Chapter 2.

Reportedly, now the popular dubbing artist, Sanket Mhatre, will be giving his voice to Yash’s Rocky in KGF Chapter 2. Sanket has worked for Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and others South actors in the past.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 releases on 16th July 2021. Apart from Yash, it stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Meanwhile, a few days back, reports stated that amid the rise of COVID-19 cases and theatres shut down in several states, the makers of KGF 2 are discussing the postponement of the release date. Unlike the last part, the scale and budget is much bigger for the film this time. The makers have promoted it as a pan India film, so they want to arrive in grand style. However, an official word is yet to come out.

