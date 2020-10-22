The COVID-19 pandemic had stalled everything for many months. But, slowly and steadily Bollywood is getting back on its feet. Shooting has resumed and the actors have started their full-fledged work. Actress Kirti Kulhari posted a picture from a dubbing studio and revealed that it was for a secret project.

Kirti took to Instagram, where she posted a picture from a dubbing studio. In the image, she is seen standing in front of a mic and has headphones on.

For the caption, Kirti Kulhari wrote: “The question is ” To dub or not to dub ” #thesecretproject.”

Kirti did not share what she was dubbing for, tagging her assignment as “the secret project”.

Kirti Kulhari will next be seen sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra in “The Girl On The Train”, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood psychological thriller “The Girl On The Train”, based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name.

Her stint in Mission Mangal got her a lot of appreciation and film projects. She indeed is turning out to be a gem of a star who was hidden for so long.

Kirti Kulhari was also seen in “Shaadistan” co-starring Kay Kay Menon coming up.

