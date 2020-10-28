Jennifer Lopez & Armie Hammer To Star Opposite Each Other In Shotgun Wedding, Deets Inside

Get ready to see Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer set the screen on fire in their upcoming next. As per reports, the two actors are all set to co-star opposite each other in Liongate’s upcoming action-comedy, Shotgun Wedding.

Advertisement

The film casts Lopez and Hammer as Darcy and Tom respectively. The duo, who are gearing up for their destination wedding very opinionated families, are faced with danger when their entire wedding party is taken hostage,

Advertisement

As per variety.com, the official, pun-filled press release read,“‘Til Death Do Us Part’ takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.”

As per a report in Deadline, “Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer’s irresistible magnetism, separately and together, make them the perfect pairing for this action comedy,” said Erin Westerman, President of Production for Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group.

She added, “They are both incredibly funny actors that can also deliver on the action, but what sets this movie apart is the way their infectious chemistry commands the screen. You can’t take your eyes off them.”

Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore will helm the film. Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether will pen the screeplay. According to the portal, Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who produced Lionsgate’s Wonder, will produce. Nuyorican Productions’ Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will also be on board as producers.

Deadline also mentioned that actor Ryan Reynolds will be an executive producer along with George Dewey. Production is expected to begin early next year. The film will be presented at the upcoming AFM.

Jennifer Lopez returns with this film after her 2019 hit, ‘Hustlers’, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Her upcoming roster also includes the wedding comedy ‘Marry Me’ and ‘The Godmother’, a crime drama about the rise and fall of late drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Armie Hammer returns after the success of ‘Call Me By Your Name’. He will also feature in the remake of ‘Rebecca’.

Must Read: Taylor Swift REVEALS Her Favourite Break-Up Album & We’re NOT Surprised!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube