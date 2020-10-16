Loved Jennifer Lopez's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Attire? Actress Shares Everything About It!

Remember the very famous Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performance at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show? On February 2, JLo successfully pulled off her 12-minute performance with the Waka Waka singer. The “very Shakira and very Jennifer” performances indeed left fans in awe, especially after they sang their hit songs Whenever, Wherever, I Like It, and Jenny From the Block, among others.

Advertisement

Even though these two won the crowd with their performance, but what grabbed everyone’s eyeballs was JLo’s cape. But did you know that the singer kept it a secret till a very long time? Continue reading further to know more.

Advertisement

According to reports in EN Starz, Jennifer Lopez revealed that the outfit remained a secret until she finally walked with it on stage. While it seemed like a simple American flag-inspired cape on the outside, it was actually designed with a Puerto Rican flag on the inside. JLo kept the latter flag a secret, and no one knew about it even during rehearsals.

In her recent interview on Apple Music’s SOMOS Radio Jennifer Lopez confessed that she was afraid someone would stop her from doing the flag stunt. As a result, it became a well-kept secret during the rehearsal. “I just had the American flag on the outside, and during rehearsals, I didn’t really open it up until we were on stage, and I was like, ‘Latino!'”

Jennifer Lopez could not hide how proud she felt when she finally represented herself using the outfit. Moreover, it became one of her most-watched musical performances as an American and Latina woman. This also explains why she chose to have her daughter, Emme, on stage to sing with her. For the singer, by making that move, they let women and Latinos know that everyone can and should speak up about different things, including injustices and inequalities.

Jennifer Lopez revealed, “And that was a huge statement that I hoped I did in a musical way. And this is the great thing about being a musician and being creative is that you can do things in a way that people can receive them. And it was received in a beautiful way, thank God. But the message was there.”

Must Read: Saved By The Bell’s Dustin Diamond Death News Is A HOAX – Fans Share Concern On Social Media

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube