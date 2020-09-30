Jennifer Lopez aka JLo at the age of 51, gives many young performers a run for the money. The actress-singer-dancer is known for her electrifying performances. She is also known for pulling off some stunts during her stage performances. While the audience seems to love JLo’s energy, there’s one person who’s always a bit nervous for her.

Yes, we are talking about her daughter, Emme. The 12-years-old girl always prays for her mother, whenever she is out for the performances. Emme herself revealed about the same during her recent interview.

While talking to Hoda Kotb on TODAY Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme said, “I do pray for my mother. I usually pray before she does her shows and stuff, ’cause she can get hurt in many ways.”

Emme, who is a budding singer herself, had an experience of sharing the stage with mother, Jennifer Lopez, back in February during Super Bowl halftime performance. She sang a few lines of “Let’s Get Loud” along with JLo on the stage.

“When I was walking to, like, under the stage where I had to be, it was scary, but when I got up there, everything was fine,” the 12-year-old shared about her experience.

Speaking of Emme’s stage appearance, JLo said, “I said, ‘Listen, there’s nothing there, except you and that camera with the red light on it. Just look at the red camera. She nailed it.” “It’s funny, I always say that when I looked at Emme, and I’m sure every mom thinks this, I was like, ‘I have an angel in my hand,” she expressed of being a proud mother.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez had promised that new music was “just around the corner” and staying true to her word, the pop icon is giving fans two songs rolled into one phenomenal music video that’ll simply drive them crazy.

After weeks of teasing, the pop icon along with Maluma finally dropped their two smash tracks in the form of ‘Pa Ti’ and ‘Lonely’ in the last week, on JLo’s Youtube channel for the upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me. The romantic comedy all set to be released in Valentine’s Day weekend, February 2021. The two tracks narrate the roller-coaster love story taking place between the gorgeous diva and Maluma.

