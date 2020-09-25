Jennifer Lopez, Maluma Drop ‘Pa Ti + Lonely’ & We're All Set To Have A GROOVY Weekend!

Jennifer Lopez promised that new music was “just around the corner” and staying true to her word, the pop icon is giving fans two songs rolled into one phenomenal music video that’ll simply drive them crazy.

After weeks of teasing, the pop icon along with Maluma has finally dropped their two smash tracks in the form of ‘Pa Ti’ and ‘Lonely’, on JLo’s Youtube channel for the upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me.

The romantic comedy all set to be released in Valentine’s Day weekend, February, 2021. The two tracks narrate the roller-coaster love story taking place between the gorgeous diva and Maluma.

Their chemistry being as hot and sizzling as ever in Pa Ti as we see the duo falling in love with each other with the picturesque New York City skyline in the background. Things take a turn for the worst in Lonely as JLo finds herself behind bars.

With both tracks making you groove all day long, it goes without saying that ‘Pa Ti + Lonely’ is going to be at the top of the charts for a very long time.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez rang in her 51st birthday (July) with her loved ones. She flaunted her figure as she took to Instagram with a mirror selfie in black activewear, after celebrating her birthday on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Just finished a great post-birthday celebration workout and helped to support hunger awareness,” she wrote along with the picture.

She was also praised by fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, who took to his Instagram Story with a photograph, writing: “My queen”. Rodriguez also shared a video tribute for Jennifer Lopez, which had plenty of romantic couple moments featuring the couple.

