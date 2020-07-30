Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Relationship Takes A New Turn Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship has been the talk of the town ever since their split. There had come a point where both the actors could not stand each other, but guess the coronavirus lockdown has worked in their favour and the couple is reaching a place where they can co-parent their children without any personal dramas.

Brad and Ange have surprisingly reached a higher place in their relationship which has resulted in Pitt being a constant visitor in the ‘Maleficent’ actor’s Los Angeles mansion. After the recent visit, hopes among fans of the couple reconciling has risen, and we wouldn’t blame them.

A source close to the gorgeous couple has told Entertainment Tonight that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now working effectively together to raise their six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. Also, the star couple is leaving no stones unturned to make sure that their kids get all the happiness in the world.

The source told the media outlet previously, “Brad and Angelina have come a very long way and they’re finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids. They have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children’s needs and future. They chose to live close to one another so they could easily go back and forth with the kids. Brad and Angelina have spent time together at her home. They are in a much more amicable relationship.”

Well, this surely is a turnaround for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie from where they were two years ago. At a time where they could barely look at each other and be in the same room together they have sure come a long way. There now seems to be more of an agreement regarding parenting their kids and this has marked a change in their relationship.

Isn’t it lovely to see these two sharing such a good bond and acting like mature individuals for their kids?

