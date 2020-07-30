Kendall Jenner ROCKED The Most Summery Outfit With Just A White Crop Top & Gingham Trousers!

Kendall Jenner is making headlines for her lavish apartment that she just flaunted on her Instagram account. With warm tones and aesthetic interiors, it’s winning hearts all over the internet.

A while ago Victoria’s Secret model was spotted on a Kombucha run.

Kendall Jenner was seen wearing a white crop top with red gingham trousers and paired it with converse sneakers. Doesn’t that sound like a dream summery outfit? Fun, casual and comfortable.

Kendall’s style is always chic and comfortable. She paired her outfit with sunnies and was wearing a mask too. The Victoria’s Secret model kept her hair open with a middle parting and looked pretty as always.

Take a look at pictures here:

Kendall Jenner x Crop top x High waisted plaid pants x White Converse 🤍 (July 2020) pic.twitter.com/KJmrBiXuwa — kendall – outfits (@kenjenstyle) July 30, 2020

Doesn’t that look flattering on Kendall?

A while ago, the VS model was spotted with her BFF and fellow VS model, Hailey Bieber on dinner and they looked stylish as ever.

Both of them were spotted in Nobu, Malibu which happens to be a popular spot for all the A-List celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Miley Cyrus and the Hadid sisters.

Tell us in the comments section below if you liked Kendall Jenner’s chic outfit. For more fashion articles, stick to Koimoi.

