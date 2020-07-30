Ellen DeGeneres Gets 'No Support' From Her Hollywood A-Lister Friends Amid Backlash?

Ellen DeGeneres has found herself in deep trouble due to the latest allegations. Ex-employees of the Ellen Show have accused it of many things, including toxic work environment and even for not paying dues. Now according to the latest reports, it seems like her A-Lister friends are giving her cold shoulders and below is all you need to know.

Ellen DeGeneres has been a force to reckon since she stepped on as the host for The Ellen Show 17 years ago. But the latest accusations have questioned her on set behaviour with the staff. Amid all these, the question that has raised is whether her A list friends have pulled out their support or are they afraid to defend the show?

Talking to The News, a source said, “Ellen DeGeneres has gained a reputation as a friend to the stars, but A-listers would have to take great risks to publicly defend the show.”

“The explosion of the #MeToo movement has really shone a light on workplace conduct in Hollywood. Studios are under pressure to change the culture,” the source added.

For the unversed, Ellen DeGeneres shares a good bond with the biggest of the stars in Hollywood. The names include Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey and so on. Over the years, we have seen her bonding with all these stars.

However, after the accusation of abusive and toxic behaviour on the sets, Warner Media has initiated an investigation to see if that’s true. What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

