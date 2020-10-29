Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive For COVID-19; Says, “This Sh*t Is Real”

The Kardijenners are back in the headlines. But, this time it is a bit serious. We all are aware of the current COVID-19 pandemic. After the Hollywood industry has resumed shooting post the lockdown, the number of positive corona cases have increased. The recent name o get added in this list is that of Khloe Kardashian.

Yes, The cosmetics mogul has tested positive for COVID-19. This news is confirmed in the clip from their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The new footage from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians starts off with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner expressing concern for Kylie Jenner. “We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not,” Kim shares in a confessional. “I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

The entire family is tensed about Khloe Kardashian. Kris Jenner is trying to get in touch with every possible doctor to find out if somebody could help her. Unfortunately, as Kim Kardashian expresses to the KUWTK camera, all the family can do is wait for Khloe Kardashian’s test results.

In self-recorded footage, Khloe confirms that she has tested positive for COVID-19.”Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days.” Detailing her symptoms, Khloe reveals she suffered from vomiting, shaking and hot and cold flashes.

“I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” Khloe Kardashian relays. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

With a hoarse voice, Khloe highlights that her throat still hasn’t recovered. “Let me tell you that this sh*t is real. But, we’re all gonna get through this.” She goes on to assure viewers that if everyone follows precautions “we’re all gonna be ok.”

Before signing off, Khloe Kardashian remarks, “May God bless us all.”

