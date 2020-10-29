Pamela Anderson On Not Being Able To See Her Youngest Son Due To Pandemic: "There Is An Epidemic Of Loneliness..."

Pamela Anderson recently revealed that coronavirus lockdown has led her to gain weight as she has been avoiding exercise regimen. She claimed that she hasn’t felt the pressure of doing exercise while at her family ranch in Canada, and has been grappling with loneliness during the lockdown.

The Baywatch star, who is known for her toned and curvaceous figure, admitted that the coronavirus pandemic has affected her and her health. Due to the lockdown imposed everywhere, she has also been feeling lonely as she hasn’t seen her youngest son for the past seven months.

Appearing on the U.K. talk show “Loose Women” on Wednesday, Pamela Anderson said, “I went to LA. I have seen (older son) Brandon but I haven’t seen Dylan for seven months; we FaceTime but it’s not great I need more, I want to hug them. I miss my sons terribly and there are times I want to get into my car and just drive to them; there are frantic moments where I just want to see them.”

'We do have to be kinder to each other… America's really bizarre to watch.' Pamela Anderson tells the #LooseWomen why she believes people need to be true to themselves and follow their passions during turbulent times.

Admitting about the loneliness, the Playboy star further added, “There is an epidemic of loneliness, a lack of intimacy with technology, we have to embrace what’s happening now instead of the past, human contact is very important and we need to keep in touch.”

Even though she is disheartened for not able to meet her son, Pamela Anderson claimed that she has been enjoying her time away from the U.S., especially given the political climate. She said, “I came here to stop everything, I knew I’d come back eventually when I got sick of the world, and it’s nice. I surround myself with a small group of people. Hollywood friends aren’t that necessary. I don’t think I want to be in L.A. during the election… the government is ridiculous.”

Anderson also revealed that she’s spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic just ‘looking at it, after leaving the US. at the height of the crisis. Due to the lockdown imposed, she joked “I have a gym that I look at every so often. I feel a little puffy but winter is coming so I won’t feel cold.”

