Kanye West’s marriage to Bianca Censori might be on the rocks as the rapper stirs controversy by posting an explicit 2008 video of Pamela Anderson on his Instagram.

The 47-year-old shared the shocking clip, originally aired on The Girls Next Door during Hugh Hefner’s birthday, which showed a then-41-year-old Anderson delivering a cake to the Playboy mogul while completely naked except for high heels.

As Pamela Anderson performed a lap dance for Hefner, the businessman commented on her appearance, “You’re looking good.”

Fans Question Bianca Censori’s Marriage With Kanye West

Soon after the controversial rapper uploaded the video, his followers called out his marriage to Censori. “… The sooner she’s out of this relationship, the better!” one user opined, while another said, “Kanye is not a good guy. He exploits his current wife. He exploited his ex-wife. He treats other women, like Pamela, with disdain. I think perhaps the upcoming trial of Diddy will bring more of Kanye,” seemingly alluding to Sean Diddy Combs.

It was also previously reported that the Australian architect “was unhappy for a while” after her marriage to the rapper. A source close to RadarOnline said that Censori sacrificed her dignity so he could be center stage with Kanye as his so-called muse, but she “received little in return” other than West’s controlling behavior and demands that she do what he pleases and wear what he wants.

The Pamela Anderson-Kanye West Connection

Meanwhile, Anderson and West’s connection dates back to 2008, when the actress wrote to him in support of Julian Assange, praising West’s “no filter” approach to free speech. “I support him, and I know you value Free Speech – Visibility is good for him, especially in America. Where they are trying to put him away for life or worse for exposing corruption in governments,” Anderson penned in the letter.

The actress continued, “He’s been locked in a small room for almost 6 years in London at the Ecuadorian Embassy. And now he can have no visitors. No phone calls or internet. They are squeezing him.” She added, “I’m sure a lot of people feel like you – They just are stuck in what society says is OK to say.”

Since then, Anderson has focused on her career, including her recent success in The Last Showgirl, while West is embroiled in several legal battles, including a lawsuit involving assault allegations from his former assistant.

Despite the controversy, West has been largely absent from the US for the past eight months, with his legal team denying accusations of evading service in the assault case.

