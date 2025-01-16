Justin Bieber has sparked major concern among fans with a series of recent Instagram unfollows, leading to speculation about his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

The 30-year-old singer first raised eyebrows by unfollowing his former mentor, Usher, followed by his ex-manager Scooter Braun and other close associates like bodyguard Kenny Hamilton and songwriter Poo Bear.

Ryan Good, who was the singer’s former “swag coach” who has been around since 2009, and was best man at Justin’s wedding, has also been unfollowed.

Fans Reacted to Stephen Baldwin’s Unfollow

However, it was the unfollowing of Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, that really got fans talking, with some wondering if a divorce was on the horizon.

.@justinbieber has now unfollowed his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/NyJBp12N2i — Justin Bieber Charts (@JBieberCharts) January 14, 2025

“It’s so he doesn’t have to deal with her dad when the divorce happens,” one fan reacted to the news on Reddit. A second echoed: “Honestly what if he wants a divorce and doesn’t want to deal with Hailey’s dad.”

One person on X said, “I mean, his own daughter doesn’t follow him,” highlighting how Hailey doesn’t even follow her dad. Someone else speculated: “He just unfollowing everywhere at this point to promote a new album like.”

I mean, his own daughter doesn’t follow him😭😭 — Dan (@rosesrkjm) January 14, 2025

he just unfollowing everywhere at this point to promote a new album like — Elle Valerie (@elletreeXO) January 15, 2025

“I’m not sad about this unfollowing spree at all,” penned a third. A fourth said, “He only just followed him last month too.”

I’m not sad about this unfollowing spree at all. 💁‍♂️ — 𝒋𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏 𝒃𝒊𝒆𝒃𝒆𝒓 🛐 (@bieberishung) January 14, 2025

Stephen has since shared a cryptic Instagram story, which was of a quote that read, “Let us beware of making snap decisions… when life has turned against us… when we’re disheartened.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Recent Family Milestone

Meanwhile, the couple’s recent announcement of the birth of their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, seemed to contradict the breakup rumors.

“WELCOME HOME,” Justin wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo which he shared, showing Hailey touching their newborn’s tiny foot. “JACK BLUES BIEBER,” he added, which announced the name of the couple’s firstborn to the world.

Despite these concerns, Justin and Hailey were spotted vacationing together in Aspen, leaving fans to question whether the unfollowing spree has deeper meaning or is simply part of a new album promotion.

