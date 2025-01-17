Did you know that Venom or another black symbiote resembling Venom was originally planned to appear in Kraven the Hunter? This intriguing detail was revealed by concept artist Jules Darriulat, who shared a piece of environment concept art on Instagram. The artwork depicted a symbiote bonded to a host lying motionless in a desolate wasteland.

Darriulat captioned the post, “Here’s an environment shot done for a canceled sequence from Kraven the Hunter. Working on this sequence with Framestore’s art department team was a lot of fun!” Unfortunately, this fascinating concept never made it into the film’s final cut, leaving us to wonder what could have been.

According to unconfirmed sources, the depicted symbiote would not have been an active character interacting with others in the film. Instead, it was intended to appear in a post-credit scene. However, rumors suggest that Sony’s Spider-Man Universe concluded with the release of Kraven the Hunter.

Kraven the Hunter delves into the origin story of the iconic Spider-Man villain. Unfortunately, the film is currently unavailable in India, as its theatrical run has ended and has yet to be released on any OTT platforms. Rental options for India are also inaccessible, but this could change shortly. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.4/10.

The latest installment in the Venom trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance (2024), marked the character’s most recent appearance. Starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, the host of the symbiote Venom, the film received a 6/10 rating on IMDb. You can now rent the movie on Prime Video.

