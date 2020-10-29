Kim Kardashian TROLLED Again As Her 6 Toes In Controversial Birthday Getaway PICS Are Visible!





Kim Kardashian is the queen of controversies, quite literally. A while ago, the reality TV star was getting trolled for celebrating her 40th birthday on a lavish private island and now her six toes are going viral on Twitter.

Kim shared pictures of her 40th birthday celebration on her Instagram and Twitter accounts respectively and netizens have now started a full-fledged debate over Kim having not five but six toes.

A Twitter user wrote seeing Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday picture, “WHY IS KIM HAVING SIX TOES IN ONE OF THESE PICS NOT TRENDING”. Haha!

Another user wrote, “Am I the only one who noticed she has 6 toes?”

Another user reacted to Kim’s 6 toes and tweeted, “hasnt this happened before? doesnt she have 6 toes on the one foot”. Oh well, some things are better kept as sacred, huh.

Kim has stirred this debate all over again after clarifying it last month that she has normal toes like everyone else. But, duh?

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

WHY IS KIM HAVING SIX TOES IN ONE OF THESE PICS NOT TRENDING https://t.co/yDH8YnXSZL — Maddie Ross (@MaddieRoss) October 28, 2020 hasnt this happened before? doesnt she have 6 toes on the one foot — AG (@andygorel) October 28, 2020 WAIT A DAMN MINUTE — Spooky Simp (@grantgenske) October 28, 2020 Am I the only one who noticed she has 6 toes? 😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/pWkocRKY24 — Lillie ☪️ (@lillie_geeee) October 28, 2020 she explained it before i think she said its like a part on the side that when she steps on it like comes out and makes it look like 6 toes when she really only has 5 lmaooo — daya🍑 (@dayacrvz) October 28, 2020

Oops! Kim Kardashian just did it again.

Meanwhile, Kim took her family on a surprise celebration to a lavish tropical island amid the global pandemic and has shared pictures of the same on her social media platforms.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Kim Kardashian wrote, “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.”

Now, as soon as the tweet went viral, netizens started trolling Kim Kardashian for her lavish birthday affair amid the global pandemic. One user replied to her tweet on Twitter and wrote, “Wow. Lucky you. Thanks for showing off your way awesome life to us unfortunate people who are still quarantined and our kids are still out of in-person school and PEOPLE ARE DYING!! But sure, brag away. Disgusting.”

It looks like turning 40 wasn’t really fruitful for Kim Kardashian.

