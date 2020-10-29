Adam Sandler is unstoppable with his amazing films and characters. This month, he left people in splits with Hubie Halloween on Netflix. The horror-comedy received mixed reviews from critics. However, his fans have thoroughly enjoyed his ghostly tale of Salem.

One good thing about several Netflix films is they end up giving part 2 for the fans. The Kissing Booth 2, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Babysitter: Killing Queen is an apt example. But it looks like the streaming platform is planning for a sequel to Sandler’s Halloween saga.

Yes, you read it right! Netflix might soon announce Hubie Halloween 2. As reported by We Got This Covered, they are planning to entertain the audience with another horror comedy story. So far, not much is revealed about the sequel. However, if that happens, we will get to see more of Hubie as a family man and chasing the ghosts and saving Salem in part 2.

Hubie Halloween had a great ensemble cast. The actors included – Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, Julie Bowen, Rob Schneider, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, Maya Rudolph.

Meanwhile, talking about Adam Sandler a few weeks ago, the actor shared his wish to create a Sandlerverse. Just like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he wants to have a universe where all the iconic actors he played come together. While it was clear that he was kidding, the actor said that he would try to make one movie probably after 35 years. Well, it would be interesting to see a Sandlerverse.

Apart from Hubie Halloween, Netflix is also planning to make a sequel to Extraction and Enola. They have already confirmed The Kissing Booth 3 starring Joey King and Joel Courtney. So we can’t wait for them to confirm Adam Sandler’s sequel of this Halloween saga.

Do you want a sequel to Hubie Halloween? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

