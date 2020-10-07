Hubie Halloween Movie Review: Adam Sandler Presents A Halloween Treat Full Of Madness!

Hubie Halloween Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Kevin James, Noah Schnapp

Director: Steven Brill

What’s Good: It’s a horror-comedy based on Halloween. A big reason to give it a watch.

What’s Bad: Not entirely up to the expectations.

Loo Break: You won’t have to hold it while watching this horror saga. So take on if required.

Watch or Not?: If you are tired of the negative sh*t going around, watch it.

The story starts with one of the ghosts escaping from the mental asylum. Ben Stiller has a small cameo as the officer in charge of the asylum. The story then focuses on Salem, a town that’s all set to celebrate its Halloween. Adam Sandler plays the role of Hubie, who is often bullied because people don’t see him ‘adult’ enough. It is because of the childish way in which he talks. Despite all the bullying by kids and elderly equally, Hubie helps anyone in need. He’s in love with his school crush Violet Valentine (Julie Bowen) who is a divorcee and a mother of 3 kids.

During every Halloween in Salem, Hubie ensures the safety of people in his town. He calls it a family tradition. Hubie keeps telling people to have fun within limits, but no one gives a damn about his safety instructions. By doing so, people in the town are risking their lives as they are unaware of the danger lurking amid them. Will Hubie find out what and who it is? Will Halloween go wrong in Salem this time? The entire movie tells us that.

Hubie Halloween Movie Review: Script Analysis

The movie starts on an exciting note with a ghost escaping from the mental asylum. The first two minutes give us an idea that this is going to be an unusual horror-comedy. There’s no bloodshed or graphic scenes, but the horror factor still intrigues. The movie appears vibrant, lively and goofy throughout. However, there are still some disappointing factors.

Disguised under Halloween story, writers Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy tell us the story of bullying. Despite having a good cast, such incredible sets, and Halloween feels in reel and real life, the movie lacks human emotions. Everything is shown in a funny way. Hence, you don’t feel upset every time someone makes fun of Hubie. It appears as a random joke. To empathise with him getting bullied, we wish there were a few intense scenes that would’ve elevated this horror-comedy better.

Hubie Halloween Movie Review: Star Performance

Adam Sandler plays a childlike Hubie, a likeable character. He’s known for playing such unconventional parts. But there were times I thought he’d break into his normal voice. I was expecting that because he did appear a bit caricaturish. Despite that, he manages to tickle your funnybones.

Kevin James plays Sargent Steve Downey, and Julie Bowen plays Hubie’s love interest, Violet Valentine. Both the actors give a good performance. The rest of the cast includes Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Noah Schnapp and Ray Liotta. They don’t have much screen space but play their part well.

Hubie Halloween Movie Review: Direction, Music

There’s no denying that the movie looks colourful, interesting and catches your attention because of how beautiful the town of Salem looks. Yet, it lacks soul. The movie becomes a messy platter after 30 minutes. Is it a story of the missing ghost? Is it the story of Salem’s magnificent Halloween gathering or the bullying? Director Steven Brill had gorgeous sets and script that had the potential to be a great horror-comedy. But he failed to capture the human emotions that were the true hero in this story.

Another drawback is the movie has way too many characters. The casting is good, so you feel bad to see the actors don’t have much to offer to the story.

Loved how they used the Monster Mash song at the beginning and the end of the movie. A peppy yet eerie number!

Hubie Halloween Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween is full of madness. It’s lighthearted, entertaining but a bit disappointing. However, if you are in a mood to watch a silly movie with a horror element in it, this Netflix horror-comedy is the one for you.

Three Stars!

Hubie Halloween Trailer

Hubie Halloween releases on October 7, 2020.

