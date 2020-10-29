Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May 2018. The couple was very clear from the start that they would be going to do things their own way rather than sticking to the protocols of the British Royal Family. In his new book titled “Battle Of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story Of A Family In Turmoil,” Royal biographer Robert Lacey, 76, has claimed that Harry and Meghan’s extremely secretive way of handling May 6, 2019, the birth of their son had infuriated Prince William. Because of which, he and his spouse Kate Middleton didn’t visit their nephew immediately. Want to know more? Read the article.

As per Lacey, it has always been a Royal family’s tradition to permit the public to see the new royal baby within a few hours of the birth. Prince Harry’s parents had also followed this tradition with him and Prince William. Even Kate also followed the same tradition with her three children namely Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t follow the royal tradition. According to Lacey’s book, Meghan’s son Archie was two weeks late and the doctor advocated for a hospital assisted delivery. Meghan gave birth to her son at a private Portland Hospital.

Lacey’s book reads “‘It’s a matter of security,’ their handlers would explain, ‘and they do need their privacy.’But the Portland Hospital did its job efficiently and confidentially through the night of May 5, 2019. On the morning of May 6, Megan was duly delivered of her delayed but healthy son weighing in at 7 lbs. 3 oz. Baby Archie had arrived at the dawn at 5:26 am, allowing grandmother Doria and the happy couple to return to Windsor with their precious cargo undetected.”

Lacey added, “Their stratagem was bolstered by Buckingham Palace putting out a strangely misleading statement at 2 pm that day saying that the Duchess of Sussex was going into labour when she had in fact been delivered of her new son eight hours earlier. Harry and Megan had played fast and loose with both royal tradition and the truth, but for once they had successfully outwitted the hated press.”

Lacey continued, “The helpful ‘friends’ that brief the media from time to time about the inner thoughts of royals let it be known that elder brother William did not think too highly of Harry and Megan’s ‘prima donna’ manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son in May 2019. And this impression was confirmed by the failure of William and Kate to visit the new arrival for a full eight days. “By contrast, the Queen, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla all turned up within hours to coo over the baby — and it seems strange that when the Cambridges did finally pitch up more than a week later, and they didn’t bring along little George, Charlotte or Louis to welcome their new cousin.”

In January 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from the senior working members of the British Royal Family. What’s your take on the news? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

