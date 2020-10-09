Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Go On A Double Date To Celebrate David Foster & Katharine McPhee's Pregnancy News

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are always hitting the news headlines for one reason or another. Ever since they have started living in the US, a lot is happening in their life which is keeping the fans curious.

Advertisement

Just a few days back it was reported that Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have irked the royal family with the violation of their deal to leave the British Royal family. The former royals made an appearance at Time 100 special and urged the Americans to vote for the upcoming US presidential election. With this, they entered into political territory where British royals traditionally do not venture.

Advertisement

According to Sunday Times, when Prince Harry & Meghan Markle called on American voters last week to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity” in “the most important election of our lifetime,” it irked the other royals.

The latest is that the couple together celebrated the pregnancy of close friends David Foster and Katharine McPhee. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a double date with David & Katherine at Lucky’s Steakhouse. The close friends of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle recently announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

According to Dailymail, both Prince Harry & Meghan Markle were clicked by the paparazzi while they entered the restaurant all masked up.

It was recently being speculated that Meghan Markle is planning to run for the US Presidential 2024 elections. It was reported that a friend of Suits actress told how she is now keeping her eyes on the title of POTUS. The friend has also said that she didn’t leave her American citizenship because she was planning to enter the US politics.

Talking about the same, the friend told Vanity Fair magazine, “I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president,”

However, contrary to that another source told the magazine that she has no such plans. “She harbours no ambition to enter a career in politics herself,” the source said.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Prince William Is In Awe Of Shakira’s Skateboarding Skills, Colombian Singer Doesn’t Believe He Has Seen That!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube