A Quiet Place To Pet Sematary, 8 BEST Jump-Scare Movies To Scream Your Lungs Out!

It’s October, it’s Halloween month and guess what? A lot of people enjoy watching horror movies during this time. But how many times are we going to watch The Shining, Annabelle or The Ring? Don’t you wish to enjoy new scares with new movies? Well, don’t worry. We have listed down some good movies that will scare the sh*t out of you.

From A Quiet Place to Us, these horror movies should be on your watch list this weekend:

1. A Quiet Place

Do you know when we realise the importance of sound in our life? When we can’t hear one and make any because it will end up killing us. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place starring Emily Blunt will terrify you with its silence and ugly creatures that hate the sound. Enjoy this movie by wearing headphones!

2. The Curse of La Llorona

We’ve heard many stories of a woman killing her own children and then killing herself. This 2019 horror movie starring Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Raymond Cruz, and Marisol Ramirez presents a similar story. Llorona is that scary woman we all were scared of as kids!

3. Pet Sematary

If you think eerie activities happen only at cemeteries where dead humans are buried, you’re wrong. Pet Sematary is here to terrorise you with scary cats, dogs and more such pets in ghostly form. Don’t miss this one if you are really in a mood to enjoy Halloween with lots of jump scares.

4. Us

What would you do if people who look exactly like you try to kill you? Us starring Lupita Nyong’o, Jordan Peele, Winston Duke, and Elisabeth Moss is a nightmare. Us is scary not because of its horror factor but making you realise the possibility that events depicted in it can happen someday.

5. Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark

We enjoy horror stories when we visit an abandoned place or when we have a night in with our friends. Spice up your Halloween with creepy and gross stories from Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark. We advise you to watch this horror movie with lights on so that you don’t sense any creepy fat lady staring at you.

6. Fantasy Island

How about some fun while before the sh*tting the pants? That’s exactly what happened with characters in Fantasy Island. An exotic island owned by Michael Pena’s Mr Roarke promises the time of life and adventures to its visitors. When Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Austin Stowell and Jimmy O Yang’s characters go to the island, they didn’t know they were making a big mistake in their life.

7. In The Tall Grass

We’ve seen a lot of movies with scary dolls and spooky houses. But the creepy element in this story is the tall grass. When two siblings Layla De Oliveira and Avery Whitted are on their way to somewhere in the car, they stop at the road which is full of tall grass on one side. What comes next is something neither you nor them would expect.

8. Ready or Not

When you get married to a wealthy family, you wish for a lot of things. Especially when you are of middle-class background and an orphan, you wish to be accepted by your lover/husband’s family. But rich people are strange, aren’t they? We aren’t saying this. Samara Weaving’s Grace Le Domas didn’t expect her first night in the Domas family as a newlywed bride will be full of excitement, horror and life-threatening experiences. The movie gives you good laughs and enough scenes to gasp your breath!

