Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most loved sitcoms amongst Indian masses. It did face criticism for its double meaning jokes, but that hasn’t stopped the show from enjoying a glorious run. Just like its on-screen happenings, behind the scene stories too are very interesting. One such has been revealed by Yogesh Tripathi aka Daroga Happu Singh.

Whenever we speak about Daroga Happu Singh, his swollen belly, funny hairstyle and quirky moustache come to our mind. Happu is one of the iconic characters of Indian television and spin-off, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, dedicated to it, says a lot of its popularity.

During a chat with The Moi Blog YouTube channel, Yogesh Tripathi spoke in detail about his character. He credits Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s director Shashank Bali for Happu Singh’s success. Right from the belly to ‘paan’ addiction, every detail to the character has been added by Bali. He even revealed that cartoon series, Motu Patlu, has played an important role in Happu’s development.

As per Yogesh Tripathi, the idea of quirky pointed moustache was lifted from a cartoon series, Motu Patlu. For the unversed, Motu’s character is shown with a pointed moustache and it’s quite popular amongst kids. Surprising, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, recently Saumya Tandon took an exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Ever since there have been rumours of Nehha Pendse and Shefali Jariwala being approached for the role.

Responding to such rumours, Shefali said, “I also don’t know from where the rumours started. I wish I would have known and I have stopped there only. It was very important for me to clarify so maine apne end se clarify karne ki poori koshish ki. And said I am not replacing Saumya Tandon. But even after Saumya left the show, it again revived that Shefali is playing Anita Bhabi and I would like to clarify that the makers have not even approached me for this. Though it’s a great character to play but makers ne mujhse koi bhi baat nahi ki hai. Baat to tab hogi jab makers se kuch baat hogi, koi negotiation hoga. Kuch hua hi nahi hai. So, I really don’t know from where all these rumours started. Isme koi sachai nahi hai,” reports SpotboyE.

