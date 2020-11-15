Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been super special for its loyal fan base. Be it Raj Anadkat and his Tapu Sena or Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer – fans want updates of each and every star. But one person missing from the frame since long is Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben. Fans are still anticipating her return.

Advertisement

As fans know, Disha left TMKOC back in 2017. The actress had taken a maternity break. Months after, there were reports that she was set to return. But there seemed to be some negotiations on-going with producers that did not really materialize as expected. Ever since there has been no confirmation or hint of her return.

Advertisement

Now, a video of Disha Vakani while posing for a photo shoot is going viral. It is being said that the video has been from the time when the actress first shot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She can be seen wearing a pink kurta. The actress kept her look quite minimal with her long tresses open and a watch.

But given the fact that Disha Vakani later in the video can also be seen posing in denim and pullover along with another traditional costume, it seems unlikely that the shoot was for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But social media being social media, most of the fans have not even seen the complete video. Irrespective, they’re going berserk as they confuse it with a new shoot and think the actress is marking her comeback.

A user commented, “Thank you mam for coming back in tmkoc”

Another wrote, “Finally you come back on tmkoc”

“Finally you came back to tmkoc i so happy and excited to see you in tmkoc,” commented another.

A Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan wrote, “You are really going to come mam I’m so excited”

“OMG I have waited so much for this time congratulation may God bless you,” a user wrote.

Check out the video here.

Well, even if it may be just a confusion, clearly, fans still can’t wait for Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to finally return! We wish that happens soon.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Celebrate Diwali 2020 Together, Look Stunning In Ethnic Wear – See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube