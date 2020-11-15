Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are currently enjoying the time of their lives. The couple got married last month with pomp and show. Ever since the celebrations have been on-going. They’re currently in Dubai for their lavish honeymoon. Yesterday marked their first Diwali. Can you guess how it went?

Rohan and Neha have been sharing a lot of videos and pictures from their honeymoon. They’re nothing but couple goals and are ensuring to make their time special even irrespective of the pandemic. Recently, we saw Rohanpreet looking at bikini-clad women and Kakkar had a hilarious reaction to it.

On the occasion of Diwali, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram and shared a sweet video with Rohanpreet Singh. They were enjoying a beautiful view with firecrackers in the sky as they wished their massive fan base a ‘Happy Diwali.’

Neha Kakkar could be seen wearing a printed dress while Rohanpreet Singh donned a casual shirt. The couple looked much in love as they held each other’s hand. The Nehu Da Vyah singer even gave a kiss to Rohan on the cheeks and both exchanged ‘I love You.’

“Best Room View Everrrrr!!! Thank Youuu @atlantisthepalm and Happy Diwali Everyone@rohanpreetsingh Love Youuu.. #NehuPreet,” she captioned the post.

In another post, Neha Kakkar gave a glimpse to their first Diwali looks. The singer was dressed in a sizzling black two-piece. She complimented it with a traditional long shrug. Rohanpreet Singh, on the other hand, was dressed in a light pink sherwani.

Its caption read, “Our First Diwali Together and Most Special one. Happy Diwali Everyone!!! God bless you all”

Check it out below:

Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding festivities took place in Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab. It was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Urvashi Rautela, Maniesh Paul, Urvashi Dholakia joining the celebrations.

