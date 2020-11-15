Akshay Kumar is truly unstoppable! The actor is giving some serious run for money to Bollywood’s young generation. Known to pull off multiple projects in a quick time, Akki yesterday surprised one and all by announcing the new project titled, Ram Setu. But guess what? Amid the exciting reactions, the announcement has irked a section of netizens.

Akshay was surrounded by clouds of controversies before Laxmii‘s release. It was claimed of demeaning Hindu religion by attaching ‘bomb’ in a title along with ‘Laxmi’. Now, the same situation has arisen upon Akki’s latest announcement.

It’s the tagline “Myth or Reality?” which has drawn negative reactions for Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu. A section of netizens is trolling it for doubting the events in Hindu religion’s history.

Check out mixed reactions for Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu:

Sorry @akshaykumar! Not in the name of My Bhagwan Ram. Ram can’t be used for minting money.

I would have supported your movie/your thought on Ram Setu, had you not made #LaxmiBomb which hurts my feelings as a Hindu…

Sorry @akshaykumar ! Not in the name of My Bhagwan Ram. Ram can’t be used for minting money. I would have supported your movie/your thought on Ram Setu, had you not made #LaxmiBomb which hurts my feelings as a Hindu… https://t.co/kIrXrPDWiI — aashish dwivedi (@aashidwivedi786) November 15, 2020

Let us now meet Einstein Newton’s uncle and past future and even more intelligent than present day scientists @akshaykumar ji, who will tell by his reel acting that Ram Setu is reality or a myth….

Let us now meet Einstein Newton’s uncle and past future and even more intelligent than present day scientists @akshaykumar ji, who will tell by his reel acting that Ram Setu is reality or a myth….@SrBachchan @ShraddhaKapoor @KapilSharmaK9 https://t.co/ORRqkiKSEH — Mohit Tiwari (@mohittiwari5398) November 15, 2020

So after the backlash of Bhakts on film #Laxmii our @akshaykumar is making a film called #RamSetu to please the Bhakts, Great Going.

Surprise Diwali gift from #Bollywood No. 1 Superstar @akshaykumar announced #RamSetu

