Yogesh Tripathi AKA Happu Singh Of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Loves Doing THIS In Free Time

Indian viewers are highly passionate about watching television shows and no wonder, daily soaps and sitcoms enjoy a huge viewership pan India. One such show is Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The show needs no introduction and neither its actors. In today’s piece, we’ll be talking about Yogesh Tripathi who portrays ‘world-famous’ Daroga Happu Singh.

Whenever we think about Happu Singh, his “Are dada” and “That’s like my gori mem” comes to our mind. His big belly, funny hairstyle and quirky moustache, and every single aspect of his character flash in front of our eyes. But do you know, the Daroga with Bundelkhandi accent is just like every other cinema enthusiast in real life?

Yes, in real life, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Yogesh Tripathi is a big-time movie lover. In fact, on a rest day, he watches a minimum of 3 movies. While talking to India Today, he even confessed of watching around 25 movies in 8 days. He even has an amazing set up of speaker system to enjoy the Dolby surround experience and possess an interesting collection of movies.

Meanwhile, Saumya Tandon aka Anita Bhabi left the show a few weeks back. There were reports that either Shefali Jariwala or Nehha Pendse will replace her. We spoke to actor Anup Upadhyay, who plays David Mishra in the show and asked whether Nehha is entering the show or not. He said, “I have no idea whether Nehha Pendse is entering the show or not. I have not heard anything about it. I have worked with Nehha earlier in a show called ‘May I come in Madam’. It was a good experience. She is a good and known artist.”

“We are shooting with all precautions. We use sanitizers and masks. Whenever we have scenes to shoot, that’s the only time we take off our masks. Otherwise, it stays on our face on the sets. They have taken care of everything as it is a matter of everyone’s health. Every room gets sanitized every day. Our producers have been providing us with anything we need,” he shared further about shooting during pandemic restrictions.

