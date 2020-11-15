There’s a special connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. On several occasions, we have seen PM praising the TMKOC team and vice versa. Recently, Dilip Joshi lauded Modi for his one quality which is truly inspiring.

For the unversed, the team of TMKOC was part of a huge Bollywood delegation that met PM Modi last year. The Prime Minister encouraged the film industry to make more films on Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhism. Also, before that, back in 2014, the team was invited by Modi to be part of the first nine citizens of India to start the Swachha Bharat Abhiyan.

Recently, during an interview for Sight And Insight, Dilip Joshi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dedication towards the work. More specifically, he spoke on Modi’s initiative of incorporating a Yoga technique due to which he can reduce his sleep to just one hour and spend the rest of the time to work for the country. Dilip said that he is in awe of Modi for such sort of dedication towards India.

Not just Dilip Joshi, but we too are impressed by PM Narendra Modi’s thinking!

During the same interview, Dilip even played a rapid-fire session, he was asked to reveal some unknown facts about each actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Speaking about Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal, he said that Amit is the one who arrives on set much before the scheduled time. Similarly, he described Gurucharan Singh Sodhi aka Sodhi (older one) as a jovial person.

Out of everyone from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi’s description for Sharad Sankla aka Abdul was the one which made us laugh out loud. He termed him as ‘Phirteraam’ (one who loves to roam). He even shared that Sharad is the one who disappears at the time of his shot. Every time, the team has to carry an operation to search for him.

He even criticised the web shows for using explicit language. He gave an example of Amazon Prime’s recent web show Bandish Bandits, about how they took a clean route to tell a story.

