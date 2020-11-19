Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share a great bond. Ever since the actor has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, their chemistry is winning everyone’s hearts. Amid their relationship rumours, Aly Goni’s sister Ilham Goni has clarified that both are merely friends. Well, we know it’s hard to believe considering their chemistry but if it’s coming from Aly’s sister, we have to believe it. Continue reading to know what she said on the matter.

Talking about how the game has changed after Aly’s entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Ilham feels that Aly is that kind of a person who lightens up the entire thing. She even said that she was sure that Aly would change the dynamics of the game. She feels her brother is doing an amazing job inside the house.

She further spilt the beans on Aly Goni’s equation with Jasmin Bhasin. Ilham Goni told Pinkvilla, “Aly and Jasmin, they share an amazing bond. For some people, it is difficult to understand and I can see that on social media that people are suspecting that they are more than friends but there is nothing like that. I have seen them for three years now and been there and it is a very special bond they share.”

Ilham Goni adds, “They have a great understanding, so right now, I know and I am sure about it that it is just friendship and it is beautiful. Whatever happens inside, it will never affect their friendship, their bond is way beyond that. They have a different attachment when it comes to their relationship. She is calm, he is angry. She is emotional, it is a balance and they balance each other very well.”

Well, what’s your take on Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s chemistry? Do you agree with Ilham Goni? Tell us in the comments section and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

